Just when you thought it was safe to run around without an umbrella more rain and severe storms are on the way, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
An alert was issued from Bureau late Friday morning, stating "severe thunderstorms were possible" from Newcastle down to Eden.
Shortly before 5pm, the bureau sent out a severe thunderstorm warning, advising that these storms were likely to produce damaging winds.
Albion Park, Kiama, Nowra and Huskisson might be affected.
A marine wind warning was also issued for the coasts off the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden for Saturday.
However, warm temperatures will remain for the Illawarra over the next few days.
The turbulent weather is a result of Severe Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle which remains well offshore of the central Queensland coast as a Category 3 system.
Despite being offshore and posing no threat to the mainland, the Bureau said the system was likely to produce hazardous coastal conditions for parts of Queensland and New South Wales.
The weather system was expected to gradually weaken as it moves towards New Zealand's North Island.
It follows on from horrid conditions on Thursday, which saw severe thunderstorms pass over the Illawarra and the state, dumping up to 95mm of rain in an hour, leading to 65 flood rescues.
Kanahooka High School and Para Meadows School remain closed on Friday after they were among 21 schools in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven district impacted by the storms.
Efforts to clear debris from the Sea Cliff Bridge north of Wollongong continue after landslides blocked the famed road.
Damage from flash flooding extended through Sydney to the Hunter with the NSW State Emergency Service fielding 1337 calls for help, including 437 in the capital city.
Edmund Rice College in Wollongong was evacuated after flooding and Towradgi Public School contacted parents about midday to ask them to collect children early because of the storm.
On social media, residents posted images of floating cars caught in floodwaters metres away from a beach while others posted pictures of landslides and cracked roads.
Bellambi in Wollongong recorded 96mm of rainfall in one hour before midday, while further south Shellharbour Airport recorded 73mm.
In the 22 hours to 7am Thursday, Kiama had received 114mm of rain, 130mm for Foxground and Albion Park Post Office has 79mm.
- with Australian Associated Press
