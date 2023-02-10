Illawarra Mercury
Ignore the sunshine, more storms with potential hail to hit Illawarra

Updated February 10 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 1:29pm
Like we're not over storms already, but here's how Barrack Point looked late Friday afternoon. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Just when you thought it was safe to run around without an umbrella more rain and severe storms are on the way, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

