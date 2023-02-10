Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

All about the players for milestone umpire

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Ciocci gives a player out during the Wests v Corrimal game on Saturday, February 4. Picture by Adam McLean

It's an open secret that Frank Ciocci is considered one of the most colourful characters involved with Cricket Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.