All about the players for milestone umpire

It's an open secret that Frank Ciocci is considered one of the most colourful characters involved with Cricket Illawarra.
Last Saturday the Port Kembla Cricket Club life member umpired his 200th first-grade game.
This milestone followed a decorated 36-year playing career with Port, which started when Ciocci was only 10-years-old.
But while Ciocci has always loved cricket, a football career was his for the taking in his early 20s.
In his late teens, and early 20s, Ciocci was playing football and cricket for Port Kembla.
At his peak the talented footballer also played a short while for a Wollongong Wolves side coached by Adrian Alston.
But serious injuries to his knees ended his promising football career at the age of just 25.
As fate would have it, football's loss was cricket's gain, with Ciocci going on to not only play for Port but hold a number of positions on the board of the club, including president on numerous occasions.
He played hundreds of games for Port, with the highlight being a first-grade premiership win in the early 2000s.
That team featured Steve Nikitaras who, along with Ciocci, was among one of the few "wogs" playing cricket at the time.
"Back then there wasn't a lot of wogs, it was a bit of a culture shock for me. I guess me and a few other guys from Port were pioneers, because there weren't many wogs playing cricket," he said.
"I've been involved in cricket 50 years and I went to a carnival in Tamworth last year and I thought, 'there's not one wog in this room'.
"Our club Port is quite multicultural and inclusive but I think cricket in general hasn't caught up, it's too white and stale.
''It is still very much an Anglo-Saxon sort of game here in Australia. I hope that changes in the years to come."
Despite this, cricket has given Ciocci a great deal of pleasure, especially the past 11-12 years as an umpire.
"I pride myself on being a very sociable umpire. I'm big on man management and showing respect to the players and the game," the 58-year-old said.
"I'm a real character. I think that is the best way to do it, instead of the old-school way of being like a school teacher.
"I think that is my best asset, I genuinely love getting to know the players on and off the field, and I care about them and respect them.
"Players appreciate that mutual respect I think. I'm here for the players. I want the players to be the stars and control who wins matches.
"We let the players express themselves. We are just there to make sure they are playing within the laws of the game and in the right spirit."
Ciocci added there was a strong team of umpires at the moment but there was always a need for more umpires.
"I've really enjoyed umpiring. I think former players thinking about becoming an umpire should jump at the chance,'' he said.
''It's a great way to give back to the game and stay involved."
Meanwhile, at time of print, all Saturday Cricket Ilawarra fixtures were set to go ahead. Much attention will be on the Wollongong v Wests showdown, as well as Keira v Northern Districts.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.