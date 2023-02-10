Here are the Illawarra venues streaming Volkanovski's historic Perth battle

As Windang warrior, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes the centre stage for his historic fight on Sunday, Illawarra will be watching.
Dozens of venues around Illawarra are preparing to host the fierce fighter's fans to watch him become the first Australian to hold duel UFC titles simultaneously.
Bevanda Bar owner Steven Kalfic said he will be looking to welcome people wanting to support the "local engine" in his Perth battle against mighty Islam Makhachev.
"We will be streaming it on the big screen and I'm expecting a decent turnout," he said.
"Volkanovski is quite the popular man, people love him," manager Melina Gilmore said.
The Illawarra Hotel was temporarily renamed the Volkanovski hotel in March last year to honour the sportsman ahead of his UFC 273 bout.
The Builders Club on Church street will also be jumping on board the Volkanovski celebration with big crowds expected throughout the day.
"Last time we streamed Volkanovski's fight, the room was completely filled with people, some even standing in the back and corners," front receptionist Liam Walter said.
The Volkanovski army in Shellharbour won't have to go far with a grand venue that has previously seen hundreds turn up for the local hero's fights, The Central Hotel.
"We are proud to be the heart of the community rallying behind Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski in his upcoming UFC bout against Islam Makhachev!" the post read.
"With his hard work, dedication, and never-say-die attitude, Volko is an inspiration to Shellharbour and now the world. On February 12th, let's come together to show our unity and give Volko the boost he needs to bring home two belts."
The early UFC prelims start at 10am but the main event will be held at 2pm.
Venues streaming the February 12 fight are listed below:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.