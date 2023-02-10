Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre not up to scratch to host Pink on Australian tour

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 11 2023 - 8:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pink has played at Wollongong's entertainment centre a couple of times before, but the 5,000-seat capacity was overlooked for her 2024 tour. ACM file image from 2007.

Wollongong has been notably left off the touring schedule for Pink, despite Newcastle and the Gold Coast set to roll out the red carpet, and it's likely because our stadium isn't good enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.