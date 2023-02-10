Wollongong has been notably left off the touring schedule for Pink, despite Newcastle and the Gold Coast set to roll out the red carpet, and it's likely because our stadium isn't good enough.
Touring giant Live Nation is bringing the global megastar to Australia for her 2024 "Summer Carnival" stadium tour, and alluded to the snub being a result of the ageing WIN Stadium and Entertainment Centre (WSEC).
"The region is probably overdue for a better facility to host a wide range of genres and world-class acts," said Mark Vaughan, Vice President Artist Development and Talent, Live Nation Australia.
"If the area had a bigger arena, then many of the global superstar artists that we tour would welcome the opportunity to visit the 'Gong, and perform for eager fans."
Mr Vaughan did say, however, there was a "definite appetite" from top-tier artists wanting to perform in Wollongong - like comedian Dave Chapelle - as well as acts wanting a more intimate setup such as Richard Marx or Pavement who are scheduled for Anita's Theatre.
Many performing artists have been vocal about the declining infrastructure (like Tina Arena and Peter Garrett), while the leaky roof has halted NBA games before, the ocean is causing corrosion plus the backstage dressing rooms and player change rooms are substandard compared to other venues.
After a long-standing campaign by Wollongong City Council, Business Illawarra and local-MPs, the NSW Government granted $3.5 million to Venues NSW (a government agency) to conduct a business case and strategic masterplan. Their goal is to build a brand new precinct and venue to hold up to 25,000 patrons.
The business case is happening now to determine what needs to be done, how it can be done and what it will cost, with the plan expected to be ready later in the year.
An industry expert (who wished not to be named) said Venues NSW saw "huge potential" in Wollongong but the current state of the WSEC was "not okay" and demanded more government funding was needed to ensure its future.
"We put Pink into Newcastle, why isn't pink coming to Wollongong as well for one night?" they said. "It's such a great location, it's an amazing opportunity."
Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh said although the city did host Elton John in 2017, it was no match for the full stadium experience offered at Sydney's Allianz and Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium in January (another tour with Wollongong omitted).
Mr Sleigh said the sooner construction began on a new stadium and entertainment centre the better, but believed it all hung in the balance of the government which may change following the March election.
Wollongong Labor MP Paul Scully estimated the cost of a complete rebuild to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars, but vowed to keep up the fight if he retains his seat after the election.
"I've been pushing the [Liberal] government for years to get on with the job," Mr Scully said. "The government has been in office 12 years. They've dragged their heels on this the whole way through."
But he said until the key parameters were known and what was possible (as to be detailed in the upcoming plan), he wouldn't be able to form a wish list to hand to the government on how much money was needed.
