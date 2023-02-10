Extracting car from cliff base just one of Wollongong's clean-up challenges

If there was one single image from Thursday's storm across the Illawarra seared into memories it is a family's car being swept out to sea.
The Van Dammes car is now wedged onto rocks at the base of a cliff near Stanwell Park Beach and Wollongong City Council is now working with stakeholders to arrange its extraction.
It is just one of many additional weather-related projects the council is now faced with in the wake of that wild storm.
There's also severe damage to Otford Road causeway, where sections of the road, road shoulders and drainage culvert have been displaced by the floodwater, prompting the closure of the road; a mudslide covering sections of Lawrence Hargrave Drive (between Coalcliff and Clifton); fallen trees on roads and in waterways, plus two large ones that had to be removed in the Wollongong Botanic Gardens; significant erosion along the coast foreshore and local creek and river systems and clearing debris clear debris from rockpools, beaches and everywhere else it ended up.
Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle said the intensity of the rain led to localised flash flooding in most Wollongong suburbs.
"We can be thankful there were no significant injuries or loss of life," Mr Doyle said.
"I'd also like to thank our Council staff, SES, Police and other emergency services for the assistance.
"It's another big clean up job for everyone and it will take some time to address."
All Wollongong's rockpools were closed on Friday 10 February, and are likely to remain closed across the weekend.
Woonona and Scarborough Beaches are also closed due to debris in the water while Western Suburbs pool remains will reopen on Saturday at 6am.
"We're monitoring water quality at Thirroul Pool and the Continental Pool and encourage people to visit the dedicated pools' page on council website for opening details," Lord Mayor Cr Gordon Bradbery said.
It is hoped the pools will be able to open over the weekend.
"With all the rain that fell yesterday, we ask that the public be diligent over the next couple of days in areas adjacent to waterways as erosion may have been undermined and destabilised banks.
"Council staff will continue to work across the weekend and into next week as we prioritise urgent repairs and clean-ups.''
Further south, localised flooding occurred in low lying areas of Shellharbour as more than 150mm of rain fell in less than six hours.
"No significant damage to public infrastructure has been identified at this stage," a Shellharbour City Council spokesperson said.
"The stormwater system was at full capacity in low lying areas, particularly around Lake Illawarra, as high tide coincided with high intensity rainfall."
The spokesperson said the council will discuss the level of impact on households before deciding if there is a need to provide relief to residents needing to drop damaged goods at the tip.
On a positive note, Cr Bradbery said the flash flooding was a stark reminder of how quickly conditions across our suburbs can deteriorate during a large storm.
"As a community, we were lucky this storm happened during daylight hours, and this allowed us to support and watch out for friends and neighbours," Cr Bradbery said.
"There are plenty of stories about where people have helped friends, family and strangers. These are a powerful reminder of the kindness and compassion within our community."
