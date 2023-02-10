Women's fight for equality preserved at UOW, though 'not much has changed'

Car-loads full of history were delivered to the University of Wollongong on Friday to preserve the fight for equality by the region's women, but the artefacts also revealed not a lot has changed.
Michelle Glasgow discovered a shed filled posters, photographs and written records when she took over as general manager of Women Illawarra and vowed to make it accessible to the public.
"There was all this incredible stuff in the storage facility, and knowing how important the organization has been in history of feminism in the world ... I thought wouldn't it be fantastic if all of that stuff became available to the community," she said.
Ms Glasgow said the most "confronting" thing was realising many of the issues from 40 years ago still rang true today - from safe housing to access to medical treatment, and pushing for domestic violence to stop.
"It's incredible to me that women were advocating back in our founding days for exactly what we're still advocating for here in 2023," she said.
Established in 1979, Women Illawarra has been at the forefront of many campaigns for women's issues, Ms Glasgow said.
Previously Wollongong Women's Information Service and before that The Women's Centre, the organisation has been instrumental in the foundation of many women's services in the Illawarra, including women's health, housing and domestic violence services.
Upon contacting UOW an assessor was sent to the not-for-profit organisation to assess the importance of the artefacts - and indeed they were keen to add them to their library, including in digital form.
"[There are] posters that date back to the early '80s and some of the the first International Women's Day events that we put on, those things need to be preserved for the legacy of our founding sisters and the hard work," Ms Glasgow said.
"This gives me a real sense of relief that you know, knowing that all that historical staff is going to be safe and available for the future women to to look at and learn from and reflect on as well."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
