The Australian women's team have created history in reaching the quarter-finals of the Indoor hockey World Cup in Pretoria, South Africa.
The team was due to face the Czech Republic last night (Friday) after losing to Austria 4-2 in their final pool match and finishing fourth in their pool.
The Australians, fielding Illawarra players captain Emma McLeish and Kelsey Hughes had qualified prior to this match so any result against the Austrians would count towards qualification.
Facing the Czechs, who topped their pool, will be an arduous task but their coach Mark Sandhu and the team are confident of doing well against Austria.
Emma Scriven put the Aussies ahead in the third minute of the game but the Austrians responded with a field goal in the ninth minute by Katharina Proksch for a 1-1 half time score.
Austria then raced to a 3-1 lead in the second half through Marta Laginja and Katharina Bauer before Scriven added her second goal taking the score to 3-2.
Johanna Czech sealed Austria's win from a penalty corner to make it 4-2 in the 33rd minute.
Australian coach Mark Sandhu was pleased with the outcome having accomplished the team's goals.
"Making the quarter finals and winning our first game were goals for the team," Sandhu said. "Our game against Austria was good, unfortunately we didn't capitalise on some great opportunities."
Meantime, the men's team unfortunately failed to qualify to the next round losing to the top ranked USA 4-2 in their final pool game.
The team who were fourth in the last World Cup will now fight for the 11/12th position against neighbours New Zealand. USA scored three goals in the first half and sealed victory late on.
