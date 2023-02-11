Illawarra Mercury
UOW employing a housing support manager to help students find accommodation

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated February 11 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:00pm
Rental crisis ... UOW student 'Nina' came to Wollongong in January last year and it took her 10 months to find rental accommodation.

The University of Wollongong said it is not expecting a surge of international students arriving soon, but it will employ a housing support manager in an attempt to assist students find housing in a rental market that's already stretched.

