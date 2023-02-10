Illawarra Mercury
Power out in Wollongong after 'explosion' takes lines down

By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 11 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:19am
Power out for thousands in Wollongong after 'explosion' takes lines down

More than 2000 properties in Wollongong's CBD and North Wollongong are without power after powerlines "exploded" around 9am on Saturday.

