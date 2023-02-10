Power out for thousands in Wollongong after 'explosion' takes lines down

More than 2000 properties in Wollongong's CBD and North Wollongong are without power after powerlines "exploded" around 9am on Saturday.
Residents on Kembla Street said they heard a "huge explosion" and witnessed powerlines come down near the corner of Kembla and Gipps Streets.
Another line was down in a tree near the corner of Campbell and Kembla Streets, and residents watching on said they had been moved back for safety.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said crews had been called out to the job when a transformer caught alight due to an electrical fault.
Wires also fell in several places along Kembla Street due to the fault, he said.
Insp Purvis said firefighters extinguished the fire and secured the area, and energy crews had arrived on scene to work to restore the power.
Firefighters also had to conduct a lift rescue at an apartment building on Smith Street when people got stuck due to the snap outage, he said.
According to Endeavour Energy, there are 2289 customers in Wollongong without power.
The area affected goes from Virginia Street and includes much of North Wollongong, as well as some parts of the CBD. To the south, Ocean Street, off Gladstone Avenues is also affected by a power outage.
Customers received a text message to say repairs are underway to restore the electricity.
The company has apologised for the inconvenience and says power will be restored "before 3pm".
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.