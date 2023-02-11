Illawarra Mercury
All the photos as Oak Flats festival-goers get a peep into the unexpected

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 11 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
A Peep o Rama Show - where people could peer through tiny holes in a wall to see the performances inside - was one of the attractions.

It was Oak Flats' turn to be rocked by Shellharbour's travelling festival series on Saturday, with circus, comedy, street performance, arts and an interactive carnival sideshow hitting town.

