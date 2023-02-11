All the photos as Oak Flats festival-goers get a peep into the unexpected

It was Oak Flats' turn to be rocked by Shellharbour's travelling festival series on Saturday, with circus, comedy, street performance, arts and an interactive carnival sideshow hitting town.
Festival attendees were treated to a day of unexpected fun, with face painting, hair braiding, a Peep o Rama Show - where people could peer through tiny holes in a wall to see the performances inside - and a fortune teller at the sideshow alley.
Kids and adults created their own recycled instruments at the musical adventure playground, and watched a mural being painted live down Ayers Lane as performers wandered the festival grounds.
The wishing fountain - and some cool treats - provided welcome relief from the hot weather, and the crowd was invited groove into the evening with performers like the Lo Lo Lovina Band.
The family-friendly event was part of the Shellharbour Rocks festival series organised by Shellharbour City Council with funding from the NSW Government.
The next event in the series, Shellharbour Rocks the Lake, will take place at Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra, on Saturday, March 18.
A Shellharbour Rocks the Park event planned for last October was washed out, but two other events, Shellharbour Rocks the Village and Shellharbour Rocks the Marina, went ahead as part of the series last year.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
