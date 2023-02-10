Phone alert issued in search for man missing form Oak Flats

Police are searching for a man who disappeared from Oak Flats late on Friday night.
Joshua Ferguson, 27, was travelling in a car with a family member along New Lake Entrance Road at Oak Flats about 10pm when he left the vehicle
He has not been seen since he was spotted in Jilba Park off Jilba Place, Oak Flats.
Mr Ferguson is from Sanctuary Point and is not familiar with the Oak Flats area, police said.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare.
Officers attached Lake Illawarra Police District were notified a short time after he disappeared and immediately commenced inquiries to locate him.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 182cm tall with a medium build, and "scruffy" light brown hair, with a left eyebrow piecing and a right lobe piecing.
He also has a tattoo on his right arm. When last seen, Joshua was wearing a blue and white flannelette shirt and dark-coloured jeans.
Anyone with information about Joshua's whereabouts is urged to contact Oak Flats Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
