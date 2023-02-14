The app that could help stop five million Australians from having a stroke

Leaving hospital after a health scare can be a stressful, often confusing time, so it makes sense that the pamphlets patients receive can end up being ignored or misplaced.
New University of Wollongong research is hoping to fix this problem for people at risk of having a stroke, by testing out whether an app can improve on the success rate of traditional paper information packs.
Led by stroke nurse Associate Professor Caleb Ferguson, the research will focus on those with an irregular heartbeat - atrial fibrillation - which is associated with one-third of all strokes.
He said around 80 per cent of strokes were preventable, particularly those associated with atrial fibrillation, or AF.
"AF affects about five million Australians, and strokes [associated with the condition] are highly preventable but can often cause worse disability and are larger because of the nature of them," Dr Ferguson said.
"One of the problems in the treatment and management is making sure they're on the right medication and also that they take the medication - so medication adherence for the long term, often for a life time duration."
He said it was vital people kept taking blood thinning medications to prevent strokes and further hospitalisation, but that current statistics showed roughly a third of patients were not taking them correctly after six months.
"Typically, what we give them is a booklet or pamphlet and they read it, or they chuck it in the bin," he said.
"So we've done some design work making education content, working with patients, doctors, nurses and pharmacists to design a new approach to learning that will support their self-management of AF in the long term," he said.
Prof Ferguson says the app will deliver short bursts of information over time to teach people how to properly self-manage their condition.
Last week, his team at UOW was awarded $100,000 for the project by the Stroke Foundation and will begin working with patients at Sutherland Hospital and Western Sydney health district
"We're looking at doing a pilot randomised controlled trial, where some patients will get the app and others will get the booklet as they normally receive," he said.
"The theory behind the app is that it has a gameified function, it gives feedback to patients and it also repeats things over time and asks them questions. There's a theory called micro-learning and research has has shown this can actually move biological health markers in patients with diabetes, so we are looking to test this out with our patients."
"We want to see is our patients are more knowledgeable, have improved quality of life, take their medicines as they should, and also does it keep them healthier and away from the emergency department."
He said even saving one person from having a stroke was extremely cost-effective for the whole health system, because of the long term effects where about two-thirds of stroke patients were not able to work or had some cognitive or functional disability.
"From a prevention lens, we want to use this technology that is quite easy to reach and is scalable and accessible," he said.
"Optimising the management of preexisting conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and atrial fibrillation is really important and we see this as quite a low cost intervention so that people can help stop stroke in the long term."
The studies are expected to take about 18 months to complete.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.