After two full days of competition, as the beach fills up with competitors and spectators, all eyes are on the locals to see whether the home team will bring home gold at this year's Australian Surf Rowers League Open.
Hosts Bulli Surf Life Saving Club are the current Australian Surf Life Saving Open Boat champions in the open male event as Bulli SLSC president Jamie Caldwell said anticipation had been building over the weekend.
"For our open men to race at home in an international event, and one of the biggest events on the calendar, it's hopefully the narrative we bring the event to Bulli and hopefully they dominate and come away with gold," Mr Caldwell said.
And win gold they did, with Bulli on top of the podium in the Men's Open division.
They weren't the only local success story, however, with Port Kembla coming in second in the Women's Open, behind Currumbin.
For all the excitement on the beach at Bulli on Friday and Saturday as picture-perfect weather conditions made for a stunning event, the competition almost didn't go ahead after the wild weather the region experienced on Thursday.
With competitors travelling from every state and territory across Australia as well as New Zealand and many arriving on Thursday, cancelled planes and trains threw plans into disarray.
"That was the hardest thing, those that were travelling on Thursday trying to get here, which did raise concerns about whether we were going to be able to start competition on Friday because a number of clubs were missing," Mr Caldwell said.
Despite some clubs having to fly in via Melbourne or Brisbane rather than direct, by Friday morning, Bulli beach was lined with surf boats resplendent in their various club livery, from WIlliamstown to Windang, Tallebudgera to Terrigal.
"You stand on the beach and you look around and you've got clubs from all up and down the coast of New South Wales all up and down the coast of Queensland," Mr Caldwell said. "Seeing the names of all these clubs, you just realise the significance of this event."
Being located at Bulli, the entire suburb has become part of the events, with locals who aren't regular surf club members getting into the action as spectators and observers.
Mr Caldwell said there had been a "buzz" throughout the suburb as the surf boats arrived throughout the week and he thanked locals for their understanding of having a bit of extra traffic around the surf club.
"I think the community really recognises what we've brought to the northern suburbs. Big events like this when they come to Wollongong it's really only the Wollongong CBD and the main beaches in the middle of Wollongong that get a look in," he said. "We're really proud that we've been able to bring an international event like this to Bulli and inject close to a million dollars into the local community."
The last day of the event was the Open Men and Women teams competing across three rounds and finals.
