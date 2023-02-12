It wasn't the result that he desired, but The Rail captain Brett Gilly says plenty of positives still emerged from their thrilling defeat on Saturday to Lake Illawarra.
In an entertaining top-of-the-table South Coast Cricket affair, the Lakers grabbed bragging rights at Howard Fowles Sports Oval following their 11-run victory.
Lakers captain Mark Ulcigrai won the toss and elected to bat first, and the hosts responded by posting 9/230 from their 50 overs. Brendan White top-scored with 74 off 70 balls, while Hayden Bagoly, Brynley Richards and Pushpinder Jassal took two wickets apiece.
Chasing 231 for victory, The Rail kept with the pace for the majority of the innings, but were restricted to 6/219 from 50 overs, with Adam Ison unbeaten on 78. Richards also scored a patient 43, while Blake Roach took 2/25 from eight overs for the Lakers.
Despite the loss, the Razorbacks remain on top of the South Coast table.
"It was a pretty good game. We bowled pretty well, missed a couple of chances, but I think to restrict them to 230 was pretty good on a pitch that was playing pretty well," Gilly said.
"We set ourselves a target to bat to 50 overs, because usually we'll be there, or thereabouts. But they bowled pretty well through the middle, to their credit, and we probably fell a little behind the eight-ball with the run rate. But we gave ourselves a platform with seven wickets in hand late to really have a dash, but they bowled well at the end, and we didn't get that big over that we were chasing.
"It was only one big over that we were short, one over that we could have cleared the fence a few times, but it just didn't come. Overall though, I think we played a pretty good game of cricket."
Elsewhere, Ex-Servos strengthened their hold on third position with a crushing 98-run victory over Shellharbour at Tom Willoughby Oval; while the Tigers secured an emphatic 113-run win over Albion Park at Bomaderry Oval. Opener Travis Roth was the star for Bomaderry with an impressive 90.
Wet weather also proved a winner on Saturday, with the Berry versus Kookas and North Nowra versus Kiama clashes abandoned.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
