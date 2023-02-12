Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

All of the action from the 2023 ASRL Open in Bulli

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 12 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some of Australia's elite surf boat talent continued to strut their stuff in Bulli over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.