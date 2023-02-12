All of the action from the 2023 ASRL Open in Bulli

Some of Australia's elite surf boat talent continued to strut their stuff in Bulli over the weekend.
Bulli Beach hosted the ASRL Open, which began last Thursday and concluded on Sunday afternoon, attracting than 3000 competitors, supporters and event officials to the area.
Conditions on Sunday were ideal, and highlights included Bulli winning the open men's crew final, while Currumbin were victorious in the open female crew final from Port Kembla.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
