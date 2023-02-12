A police chase of an unlicensed motorcyclist in Berkeley last night resulted in police finding $20,000 worth of methylamphetamine, known as 'ice'.
Just after midnight on Saturday night, police officers were patrolling Berkeley where they saw a motorcyclist without a rear number plate on Northcliffe Drive.
Police asked the rider to pull over, however the motorcyclist sped off, running a red light on the Princes Highway.
Police began a pursuit however stopped it shortly afterwards due to safety concerns.
Soon after the motorcyclist crashed by the side of the road on the Princes Highway after hitting the kerb.
Police followed the rider on foot and arrested the 29-year-old man from Flinders nearby.
Police searched the man and found 40 grams of methylamphetamine, drug items, medication and $1380 in cash.
Police estimate the methylamphetamine seized has a street value of $20,000.
The man was taken to St George Hospital for treatment to his injuries, as well as drug an alcohol testing.
After his release from hospital, police charged the man with nine offences including:
Police allege the man was riding a stolen motorcycle and his licence expired in January 2021.
The man was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.
Police inquiries are continuing.
