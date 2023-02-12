Illawarra Mercury
Flinders man caught with $20,000 of 'ice' after police pursuit

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 12 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 11:51am
Police followed the rider after seeing the motorbike without a licence plate on Northcliffe Drive. Picture from file

A police chase of an unlicensed motorcyclist in Berkeley last night resulted in police finding $20,000 worth of methylamphetamine, known as 'ice'.

