Since visiting their daughter in Figtree for the past 20 years, Phil and Brenda Horton came to know and love the Illawarra, but never did they think that their home team, St Helens, would be playing at WIN Stadium.
That is until November last year, when the Battle of Saints was announced.
"It was a dream come true for us," Brenda said.
"And of course coming away with a win always help," Phil adds.
The couple from Rainford - about 15 minutes drive from the St Helens homeground - are lifelong supporters and season ticket holders and jumped at the chance to see their team in what is becoming their adopted second home.
"When we saw there was a friendly down here, we jumped at it, the whole family came, granddaughters, sisters, uncles, brothers in law," Phil said. "There was a good team."
Decked out in their red v jerseys on the Saturday before the game, the couple felt like Lancashire had been picked up and placed in Wollongong, particularly the Illawarra Brewery underneath the stadium.
"We met a few people from England who had travelled to watch the match, and one of them, it turned out, lived right near where I was born, so he knew all my family," Phil said. "That was uncanny."
Despite the tension in the build up to the match, Brenda said the warmth throughout Wollongong in the lead up and inside the stadium itself was not just from the weather.
"What we did find is how many of the Dragons supporters came up to us and shook our hands. They were just absolutely amazing, so friendly."
Besides spending time with their daughter and grandchildren, the Horton's have been enjoying escaping the English winter, travelling to Kiama, Port Macquarie and Fitzroy Falls, enjoying the Australian experience - albeit with one point of difference.
"When I have a steak pie or a meat pie, I don't put tomato sauce on it," Phil said.
