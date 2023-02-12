With more than a decade of experience in bars and hospitality venues around Australia, The Illawarra Hotel publican Ryan Aitchison says the current adoption of outdoor dining has blown him away.
"It truly is unthinkable," Mr Aitchison says.
Prior to 2020, dining on streets and footpaths was largely restricted to a handful of cafes in main streets. Unlike the piazzas of Europe or the street food stalls of Southeast Asia, the idea of having a meal - let alone an alcoholic drink - outside of a venue was rare in Australia.
Despite our professed love of the outdoors, restrictive regulations and onerous processes meant drinking and dining was something done inside a venue. In some areas, progressive planners were pushing town centres to enable restaurants and cafes to take over footpaths with chairs and tables, to encourage street activity and liven up public places.
However, there was limited appetite for these schemes, as venue owners would have to pay councils for the privilege of using public land - the footpath - out the front of their business.
This, of course, all changed during COVID, when capacity restrictions meant cafes and restaurants had to expand to stay viable and patrons preferred the safety of fresh air, rather than getting within elbow touching distance of their fellow diners.
Suddenly, parking spots were turned into parklets, temporary barriers covered with greenery and foldaway chairs and tables out the front of pubs and restaurants. Crucially, fees to occupy this space - whether a roadway or footpath - were waived, meaning there was no financial disincentive for restaurateurs to encourage eating 'al fresco'.
"The biggest shift we saw was it's constantly been you trying to push things on to those authorities, and them pushing back and making life difficult," Mr Aitchison said. "This time, they were pushing us to say, 'Hey, use this area, make it bigger, you can use that area as well. Go for it.'"
In Wollongong, this shift has been seen most in designated areas such as Lower Crown Street, Globe Lane, Crown Street Mall and Crown Lane, which council has facilitated with funding from the NSW government's Streets as Shared Spaces initiative.
Prior to these and other initiatives, bars such as La La La's in Globe Lane were paying $3500 a year for 18 square metres of outdoor space.
In addition to waiving fees, businesses in these areas are able to occupy outdoor space without the need to submit a new Development Application - a costly and time consuming process.
In addition to the aesthetic benefits of having a more vibrant and lively streetscape, venues and councillors also say that having more people outdoors encourages better behaviour.
"When it actually happened, all the fears that the authorities had if you allowed more people outside, didn't come to fruition and patron behaviour has been incredible," Mr Atchison said.
After the initial burst of activity to get businesses operating after COVID shutdowns, venues, patrons and governments are starting to ask what's next. Many of the changes to the regulatory approvals process were temporary, and are due to expire on December 31, 2023. NSW Labor has committed to making the changes permanent if it wins the upcoming state election.
NSW Shadow MInister for Planning & Public Spaces and Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said the state government could remove a layer of bureaucracy.
"We've heard from local businesses that the outdoor dining permit process is time-consuming and costly," he said. "This should be a matter for local council and under a NSW Labor government, it will be."
While in Mr Atchison's case, regulatory approval for the pub's New Years Eve block party, which took over a block of Market Street between Keira Street and Richardson Street, still required approval, other temporary uses of public space would be exempt.
"It can be done without a DA but then people wouldn't be able to dance and stand up. It technically can be done - for something like an Oktoberfest event - but for something where you want to have a stage and music and dancing, then a DA is required."
With public feedback being sought on Wollongong council's outdoor dining spaces until the end of February, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said early signs were that it had been a positive contribution to the city.
"We will continue to support outdoor dining and our hospitality industry by championing people-friendly streets and laneways that allow community members to support local and make use of public spaces," he said.
With businesses, governments and diners seemingly in chorus in support of outdoor dining, Mr Aitchison said he was hopeful for a permanent shift in attitudes.
"There was always 100 reasons not to do [something] in the off chance that someone would trip over a table, that someone would drop a glass," he said. "Now it's happening, so it's how do we do it, and how do we do it in a responsible way."
