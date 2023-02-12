ACT's Ben Staines, who also played a pivotal role for his team in the Hockey One League, was the four-goal hero in the win over New Zealand. Staines opened scoring in the first minute and added a second in the second quarter, with the third goal from Ryan Pace for a 3-1 lead at the break. Staines, who was voted player of the match, then roared into the final quarter in a three-minute blitz with two field goals, with the other goals from Pace in the third quarter and James Knee.

