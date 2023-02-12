The Australian men's team finished in 11th position after beating Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand 7-2 in the final match of the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria, South Africa on Saturday.
It was a sad campaign for the Aussies, who had two draws and three losses, after finishing fourth in the last Cup in 2018 in Berlin.
Illawarra products William Orth and Josh Gregory, debuting for Australia, will learn some lessons from this experience, playing the top European teams who are in the forefront of this sport. Men's coach Steve Willer said it was exciting to be at the competition in South Africa, and it was a new and different experience from previous World Cups.
"The team was looking forward to stepping up to the challenges it would bring to prove ourselves on the world stage," Willer said.
"We were in a tough group with two of the teams going into the semis and most of the teams had much more experience than our guys."
ACT's Ben Staines, who also played a pivotal role for his team in the Hockey One League, was the four-goal hero in the win over New Zealand. Staines opened scoring in the first minute and added a second in the second quarter, with the third goal from Ryan Pace for a 3-1 lead at the break. Staines, who was voted player of the match, then roared into the final quarter in a three-minute blitz with two field goals, with the other goals from Pace in the third quarter and James Knee.
The women's team, with Illawarra's Emma McLeish and Kelsey Hughes, ended up in seventh after losing to Czech Republic 6-0 in the quarter-final on Friday night.
"It was disappointing to lose the quarter-final, but the Czech are a very good team and we did match it with them for the first half," McLeish said.
"Finishing seventh was good for us."
The Aussies restricted the Czechs to a single goal in the first half, scored by Katherina Lacina, a veteran of 54 caps playing her third Cup. The Czechs then stormed the Australian defence in the second half with braces from Anna Vorlova and Natalie Novakova, and another from Lacina.
Austria retained the men's title, beating the Netherlands 7-6 in a shoot-out and the Dutch women retained their title, beating Austria 7-0. Iran took men's bronze and Czechs the women's bronze.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.