Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Australians finish 2023 Indoor Hockey World Cup campaign on a high note

By Tony de Souza
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra's Josh Gregory takes a tumble during the 7-2 win over New Zealand. Picture - Supplied

The Australian men's team finished in 11th position after beating Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand 7-2 in the final match of the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria, South Africa on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.