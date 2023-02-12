Volkanovski falls short in epic five-round war with Makhachev

He fell short of victory but Alex Volkanovski covered himself in glory through a five-round war with lightweight king Islam Makhachev on Sunday.
A despised underdog in most quarters, a much-loved underdog in others, the reigning featherweight king silenced critics who expected a walkover, dropping Markhachev in the fifth round and finishing the bout on top and raining blows on the lightweight champion.
It wasn't enough on the scorecards, with the two judges giving three of the five rounds to Markhachev and the other giving all but the final round to the champion.
In what was pitched as a grappler versus striker showdown, Volkanovski put paid to pre-fight suggestions that the Dagestani's famed wrestling would be too much for him to handle, getting back to his feet on all but one occasion when brought to the mat.
All in all, Markachev completed four of nine attempted takedowns, while Volkanovski also out-landed the Russian in total and significant strikes over the five rounds and leaving him bruised and battered at the end of the fifth.
It left plenty believing the decision may have fallen the wrong way, though Markhachev's striking also proved better than most, including Volkanovski himself, had anticipated as he landed with greater accuracy over the course of the bout.
While Volkanovski's grappling defence proved better than many expected, exchanges on the ground were dominated by Makhachev despite never having his rival in serious submission territory.
"A lot of people are going to be happy with that because they didn't give me a chance, but I gave myself a chance and I was expecting to win," Volkanovski said.
"I knew he was really good, I just knew I prepared properly. It was a fun fight, maybe I could have capitalised on a few positions a bit more, I left it little bit late but, what do you do? Congrats to Islam.
"Obviously he didn't respect my wrestling and grappling and maybe I didn't respect his striking enough either because he landed some shots so fair play to both of us.
there's nothing wrong with challenging yourself. I'm a better fighter because of this and the featherweights better f---ing watch out because, you challenge yourself like this, it only makes you stronger.
"I knew how good their team was, and I knew how good Islam was. He is as good as you were saying, I just told you I was the right man for the job. You could see, I can get the job done, I just pulled up short tonight.
"Congrats to Islam, he's a great fighter, maybe we can settle number one pound-for-pound again."
Questions remain as to how long Makhachev can continue to boil himself down to the 115-pound lightweight limit, but there'll be clamour for a rematch following a war that rubber-stamped the pair as the two best fighters on the planet.
While he vowed he's not done with the lightweight division, he will now turn his attention to defending his featherweight strap against Mexican Yair Rodriguez, who secured the interim crown with a submission win over Josh Emmett in Sunday's co-main event.
"I want to get back into the octagon and stay active," Volkanovski said.
"Just because I pulled up short tonight, that doesn't change a thing. I'm a man of my word, I'll be back in the light weight division, but for now let me go and settle this featherweight division.
"Congrats to Yair and now we've got that big featherweight fight, let's go."
