A jet ski rider was eight kilometres off shore at Shellharbour when his battery went flat this morning.
Around 8.30am the jet skier called Marine Rescue with a battery issue.
Marine Rescue vessel Port Kembla 31 was in the area as part of a training exercise and was sent to rescue the man who was drifting on the jet ski.
Marine Rescue NSW zone duty operations manager Glenn Sullivan said having already logged himself with the service the rescue was carried out quickly.
"Because of his early call to Marine Rescue NSW, when he realised he needed assistance, the rescue was effected in a timely manner," he said.
"This serves as a reminder to log on and off with Marine Rescue NSW every time you hit the water and to carry all the required safety equipment ensuring it's all in good working order to give you the best chance of a successful outcome when things do go wrong."
The crew of Port Kembla 31 located the jet skier around 9am and returned him to Port Kembla harbour safe and well.
Sullivan said the man was wearing a life jacket.
"He had taken all the precautions to ensure his safety when he was on the water," he said.
Marine Rescue also conducted jet ski rescues in Port Hacking and Eden over the weekend.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.