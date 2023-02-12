Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

How The Illawarra reacted to Alex Volkanovski's UFC defeat in Perth

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 12 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the pub that once bore his name, there was no escaping the taste of heartbreak as the Illawarra's own Alex Volkanovski went down to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.