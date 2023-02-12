In the pub that once bore his name, there was no escaping the taste of heartbreak as the Illawarra's own Alex Volkanovski went down to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
His hometown supporters crammed in to experience what could have been a era-defining moment and as the 34-year-old went head-to-head with Makhachev there was a sense of history being made.
Although it was not to be. Makhachev showed why he is the reigning lightweight champion in what was an incredibly hard-fought battle with Volkanovski.
To read the full report, click here: Volkanovski falls short in epic five-round war with Makhachev.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.