Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Volkanovski finds no solace in defeat despite silencing doubters

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 12 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Volkanovski was not interested in any moral victories after being edged out for the UFC lightweight title on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images

His stocks rose as high as they possibly could in defeat, but Alex Volkanovski wasn't claiming any moral victory following his loss at the hands of Islam Makhachev on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.