Police, family concerned for missing Sanctuary Point man Joshua Ferguson, thought to be around Kiama

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
February 13 2023 - 8:29am
Have you seen Joshua? Family concerned due to a medical condition

Authorities have renewed their appeal to find missing Sanctuary Point man Joshua Ferguson, who might be in the Kiama area.

