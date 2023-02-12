Have you seen Joshua? Family concerned due to a medical condition

Authorities have renewed their appeal to find missing Sanctuary Point man Joshua Ferguson, who might be in the Kiama area.
Family are desperately trying to find the 27-year-old with concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.
Joshua was travelling with a family member through Oak Flats around 10pm Friday night, when police say he "left their car" and hasn't contacted them since.'
It's thought he might now be in the Kiama/Bombo/Gerringong area.
Joshua is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 182cm tall with a medium build, and "scruffy" light brown hair, with a left eyebrow piecing and a right lobe piecing.
He also has a tattoo on his right arm.
When last seen, Joshua was wearing a blue and white flannelette shirt and dark-coloured jeans.
Anyone who may have seen Joshua in recent days, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Oak Flats Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
