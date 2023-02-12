Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Missing man Joshua Ferguson of Sanctuary Point finally found

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:01am, first published February 13 2023 - 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing man Joshua Ferguson of Sanctuary Point finally found

UPDATE: Missing man Joshua Ferguson has finally been found, three days after disappearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.