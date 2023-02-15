The Illawarra was supposed to get a round of For The Love in 2022 but a pandemic and La Nina got in the way, but finally it is making its way to the coast.
Some of the best in electronic music will make their way to Thomas Dalton Park in Fairy Meadow this Sunday February 26 for the Illawarra edition of the dance-fest.
Global pop star Charli XCX will lead the charge with dance icons Duke Dumont, ahead of Sonny Fodera and Snakehips, plus Australian favourites Cosmo's Midnight.
"Designed to be the soundtrack to your summer memories of dancing under sunset skies, warm nights with friends, and those iconic FTL moments that stay with us forever," organisers have boasted.
Other notables taking to the stage include Budjerah, Sumner, Kye and Jade Zoe.
VIP ticket packages have sold out, but general admission is still on sale through the concert's website.
For The Love will engage its environmentally-driven Music For Oceans initiative to give back to the waterside locations that host each event.
There is no strict dress code for FTL, however, it is recommended you dress comfortable and sun smart as the event can be a long day. We do have a strict tops on policy and anyone found without a shirt will be removed from the event.
OMCG and other Gang related Symbols, tattoos, masks, helmets, clothing or uniforms are NOT PERMITTED.
You can bring anything from an iPhone to a disposable camera however we do not permit professional cameras of any kind. Any camera with a detachable lens is not permitted.
You will need one of the following IDs on arrival and on your person throughout the entire event:
There will be full medical facilities available on site. First Aid tents will be easily visible on site. If you have any trouble finding our first aid tents, don't hesitate to ask one of our friendly staff for assistance.
For more details, visit: https://www.fortheloveftl.com/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
