Justin Hemmes buys two-bedroom beachfront home at Byron Bay's Belongil Beach

Tracey Prisk
By Tracey Prisk
Updated February 16 2023 - 3:52pm, first published February 13 2023 - 11:30am
The interior of the Byron Bay property has had contemporary upgrades throughout. Photo sourced from Sydney Sotheby's International Realty.

Bar baron Justin Hemmes has dropped $17 million on a two-bedroom waterfront house smashing the record for waterfront properties in Byron Bay.

