East side opportunity

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Illawarra Estate Agents are pleased to bring to market 8 Joan Avenue, nestled in a quiet side street and located in tightly held pocket of east side Warilla.
This highly desired location means you are a short stroll to Warilla Beach, Little Lake and the main street for convenience.
This three bedroom, single storey brick home, positioned on a 651sqm block (approximately) would perfectly suit a first home buyer, a keen renovator or an investor.
An inspection will reveal three bedrooms internally while the fourth bedroom is situated in the studio complete with its own bathroom.
A spacious, light and airy lounge and dining area is ideal for the family and for entertaining including a bright and functional kitchen.
There is an undercover entertainment area with a large level yard for kids and pets to play on.
With no rear neighbour at the back, this makes for more private living.
Relax on the sun-drenched front porch with a coffee.
This property has an ideal location as well as offering a cosy and relaxing lifestyle.
Contact Owen Taylor or April Taylor from Illawarra Estate Agents for more information or to organise a private inspection.
Make an offer to secure this delightful home.
