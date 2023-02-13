Alex Volkanovski may not have to wait too long to avenge his loss to lightweight king Islam Makhachev on Sunday.
Most of the talk after the epic five-round battle in Perth focused on a rematch between the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.
The push for a quick rematch gained traction as many good judges felt Wollongong's reigning featherweight king Volkanovski actually won the fight.
American mixed martial artist Nate Diaz and UFC colour commentator Joe Rogan were among many who took to social media after the fight to argue that Volkanovski had done more than enough to win the fight.
But two judges gave three of the five rounds to Makhachev and the other awarded all but the final round to the champion.
Volkanovski himself took to social media after the fight to state he felt he had won at least three rounds.
"Just watched the fight. I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn't get my hand raised! Let's do the rematch anywhere, anytime!" Volkanovski tweeted.
Makhachev, now ranked the world's best pound-for-pound fighter following his hard-fought victory, left the door open for a rematch with Volkanovski.
In his post-match press conference Makhachev said as champion he was happy to fight any "real contenders".
"I never choose the opponent, when [UFC president] Dana [White] call me, I'll be ready to fight a real contender," he said.
Makhachev though hit back at suggestions Volkanovski deserved to win.
Volkanovski dropped Makhachev in the fifth round and finished the bout on top, raining blows on the lightweight champion.
"Honestly last round he landed good punch and I just go down but in my mind I think I won four or three rounds and I don't want to do some mistake, that's why I played a little bit there," Makhachev said.
"In my mind when fight is finished I know I won a minimum three rounds."
Makhachev though praised Volkanovski, the only fighter to take him to five-rounds.
"This was my first five rounds. It was crazy and big experience for me," he said.
"I was planning to knock him out. I landed many good punches, good knees but this guy is so strong, a real champion.
"But now I'm the best fighter in the world because I beat the best.
"This is my dream. It doesn't matter how I won, I'm very happy."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.