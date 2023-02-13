Why Chris Homer could legally be mayor and an MP at the same time

Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer has become very familiar with section 275 of the Local Government Act - but some voters aren't.
Following on from Cr Homer announcing his candidacy for the state seat of Shellharbour, some people took to social media to insist - were he to win in March - that he could not hold both positions.
Those people are wrong.
Section 275 deals with who is disqualified from holding civic office.
In 2012 the section was amended to include a law covering both mayors and councillors who were already MPs as well as those who would later win a seat in the NSW Parliament.
That is Subsection Five, which states "the person is not disqualified from holding civic office ... for the balance of the person's term of office as a councillor or for the period of two years (whichever is the shorter period)".
What that means is a mayor or councillor can also serve as a state MP but cannot run for re-election to council.
Cr Homer was elected in December 2021 and the next council election is September 2024, which means - should he win in March - he would be legally allowed to serve out his term as mayor.
Sydney Mayor and independent MP Clover Moore is most often associated with this amendment.
But she was just one of 29 serving MPs in 2012 who were also affected.
When the amendment passed in April 2012, each of them were able to continue in both roles until the council elections five months later - when they would have to decide if they wanted to be an MP or on the local council.
Ms Moore chose to run for mayor in the council election and, when she won, had to resign her seat in NSW Parliament.
In the by-election independent Alex Greenwich won the seat and is still in parliament.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
