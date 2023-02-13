It's fair to say a lot has changed since Woonona's premiership-winning captain Tyler Fuller last played in the Premier League.
Fuller's (formerly Tyler Bromham-Fuller) final game in the IPL came in 2021, just one year after the Sharks' incredible record-breaking season. In 2020, Fuller proudly led his beloved Woonona to their first IPL premiership in their then 131-year history, after the Sharks snuck past Wollongong United in a dramatic final round to clinch glory.
Shortly after the 2021 campaign was cut short due to COVID, Fuller departed the club on good terms, before going on t o play for NSW National Premier League club Camden Tigers last year.
However, the defender is now set to return to the Premier League in 2023 with the Albion Park White Eagles.
Fuller's second IPL chapter looks very different to his first. Woonona are now gone, having opted out of the men's premiership this year, with reigning District League champions Helensburgh taking their place.
2020 and 2021 battlers Cringila are now tipped to make back-to-back finals appearances, while there are plenty of new faces across the league.
As he prepares to make his return, with round one kicking off next month, Fuller admits he's disappointed Woonona won't be there.
"It's good to be back. It's a decent league and it was good to have a little bit of time away, but I'm excited to be at a good club here and I'm excited for the season ahead," Fuller told the Mercury.
"Leaving Woonona was down to me, I actually broke my jaw that season, playing Oz-tag in a local comp back home. And that was literally the week before COVID stopped everything, so I actually wasn't going to play for the rest of that season. After that happened, I made the decision that I wasn't going to play in the IPL the next season, so it wasn't a falling out or anything, it was just what worked for me.
"I was devastated when I found out about (Woonona dropping out), they're a club that will always hold a place in my heart. It was pretty special what we were able to do there, with the resources that we had in terms of the league. So it's very unfortunate that it's panned out this way. I think it's devastating for the league and for the region for one of the oldest clubs to not be playing in the top division.
"Whether you love Woonona or hate Woonona, it (2020) was a good story for the region. And it was something to get behind at the time, so it's sad that this has happened so quickly after it."
However, Fuller's focus is now solely on tasting success with Park in 2023.
After finishing last season just outside the top five, the White Eagles have been active this off-season, bringing in a new coach in former Olympic mentor George Antoniou and a host of new recruits, including ex-Wolves goalkeeper Hayden Durose, former Olympic forward Tory Musumeci and Port Kembla's Rocky Lavalle.
Park kick off their campaign against Tarrawanna on March 4, and Fuller is confident that they will put in a good showing this year.
"The squad is really good, it's probably the best squad I've been apart of. So we have high hopes this year and we will be challenging for everything hopefully," he said.
"Tory Musumeci has started well, Brendan Fordham with his experience and leadership has been really good for the boys at training as well, and Hayden Durose in goals has done pretty well so far. There's plenty of experience across the park and heaps of depth, so there's very good signs early."
