Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Former Woonona skipper begins second chapter in Illawarra Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 13 2023 - 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Woonona captain Tyler Fuller celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2021 Premier League season. Picture by Anna Warr

It's fair to say a lot has changed since Woonona's premiership-winning captain Tyler Fuller last played in the Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.