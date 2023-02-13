Illawarra Mercury
Post-tropical cyclone Gabrielle churning up big swell in the Illawarra

Updated February 13 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 11:02am
Illawarra surfers are making the most of post-tropical cyclone Gabrielle churning up bigger-than-normal swell along the coast on Monday.

