Illawarra surfers are making the most of post-tropical cyclone Gabrielle churning up bigger-than-normal swell along the coast on Monday.
A hazardous surf warning has been issued for most of the NSW coastline, with the Bureau of Meteorology urging visitors to the beach to exercise caution.
Rock fishers, boaters and swimmers have been warned dangerous conditions are expected across the Illawarra on Monday, before easing Tuesday morning.
Meantime, the New Zealand government is considering a national state of emergency, with tens of thousands of homes already without power as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
The damaging storm, first identified in the Coral Sea last week, has progressed across the South Pacific to sit around 350km north of Auckland as of noon on Monday.
Cyclone Gabrielle passed over the Australian territory of Norfolk Island on Saturday night as a category two storm with gusts of up to 155km/h.
As it continues to track south, NZ meteorological agency MetService reported gusts of 159km/h at Channel Island, near the Coromandel Peninsula, on Monday morning.
MetService has issued dozens of weather warnings, including several red alerts, saved for the most destructive weather.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins urged Kiwis to avoid non-essential travel and bunker down.
"We're still expecting the worst is yet to come," Mr Hipkins said.
"We have to take seriously the red weather warnings when they're coming through. It's a cyclone. It is something that could have a significant effect."
MetService's red warnings effect the North Island regions of Auckland and Hauraki Gulf islands, Northland, the Coromandel, Tairawhiti and Taranaki.
Some Whangarei residents have been asked to evacuate their homes ahead of high tide around 2pm local time.
With AAP
