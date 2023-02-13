State election candidate Chris Homer joins push for Dapto motorway access

Chris Homer is the latest in a line of politicians to pledge to tackle a long-running problem for Dapto drivers - how to get onto the motorway.
For reasons that have never been made clear there are no south-side ramps onto the Princes Motorway from either Fowlers or Kanahooka roads - the two most direct access points for Dapto residents.
Drivers can head north on the M1 from these roads, just not south. To do that, they need to take the counter-intuitive move of driving north - up to Northcliffe Drive - head south via the on-ramp.
Adding to Dapto's frustration, they missed out on southbound access to the Albion Park bypass with Transport for NSW deciding the need was not great enough to justify building the Yallah interchange.
Local and state politicians have complained about the issue in the past.
The Shellharbour Mayor, who is running as an independent for the state seat of Shellharbour, has pledged to take action on the access issue.
"What I plan to do is advocate real hard for better connectivity for the people of Dapto and Horsley and Wongawilli so they can go south," Cr Homer said.
"I also want to advocate real hard and help the Ward 3 Wollongong City councillors to upgrade road such as Marshall Mount Road because they're getting far more used now days due to this beautiful M1 being put in.
"But ultimately M1 connectivity for Dapto residents really needs to be looked at. It's a problem and that's what I'm going to do as one of my platforms leading into the state election."
Despite previous calls for better access on a local and state level, Cr Homer said "there may have been a lack of advocacy in the past".
"Further to that I also think that when you've got a state member who is actually willing to work collaboratively on these things things tend to move a lot better as well," he said.
"That's been one of my things right from the get-go - my intention is to work collaboratively with all leaders no matter their political persuasion.
"I want to unify state and local to really turbocharge delivery for the state electorate of Shellharbour so I really don't think that sort of collaboration of leadership has been happening in the past."
