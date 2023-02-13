Scroll down for our mega surf gallery ...
The next few weeks could remain damp along the Illawarra and South Coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest three-month climate outlook.
The outlook also suggests from March to May maximum temperatures are moderately likely to be a little cooler than normal - below median temperatures for NSW.
It comes as rain and heavy waves hangs around this week.
Ex-tropical cyclone Gabrielle may have been downgraded off the coast of QLD and NSW, but it's still bringing plenty of swell to the coast.
The Bureau issued a hazardous surf warning for Monday and Tuesday, with ocean conditions expected to be risk for rock fishing, boating, and swimming.
This week showers are expected to continue into Tuesday, though clearing by Wednesday.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-to-high 20s for Wollongong and Albion Park.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.