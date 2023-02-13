Illawarra Blue Stars masters athletes have proved they are among the best in the state and - come national titles, on performances - they will shine yet again.
The club's masters women shone, but it was the performance of the newcomers to masters athletics that really impressed.
Sprinters Lachlan Parry and Sara De Vies carried on their great performances from the country titles.
De Vies captured the 30/34 years 60-metres, 100m, 200m and 400m, and took third in discus, fourth in long jump, and first in triple jump.
Meanwhile, Parry took out second in the 60-metre and was second in 100-metre, before then turning the tables on his opposition to run his best race over 200m to take out the gold medal.
Both will make their debut at national level in masters and will be competitive.
The 45/49 age bracket saw the quickest 60m event of the day, with Blue Stars sprinter Lisa Quinn battling it out to take home the silver medal.
Quinn then fought bravely to take second in the 100m and 200m. She too will head to the nationals as a very competitive athlete in a very competitive age bracket.
It was great to see Gianna Mogentale back where she belongs, and her performance at state level now puts her up in the top bracket at nationals. However, she knows this is the most competitive age bracket at national level.
Her wins over the 400m and 800m distances were impressive. She also took out her age bracket for 100m and 200m, was third in long jump, second in 60m and second in triple jump.
Club mate Rina Flynn brought home silver in the 60/64 age bracket 100m, gold in 400m, was third in discus, and second in 60m and 200m, to give her one of her best championships to date.
How good it was to see June Lowe back to her best at the competition. Her win in the hammer now puts her up in the top bracket for nationals.
One of the most determined athletes around, Lowe competed in the 65/69 bracket, bringing home bronze in the 100m, gold in the shot put, finished third in long jump, third in the long jump and discus, second in the 60m, weight throw throw and high jump, and gold in javelin.
These performances again showed why she is one of the best all-round athletes in her age bracket.
Mary Thomas just keeps on going.
She too shone in the masters events, winning gold in javelin, shot put, discus, hammer and weight throw, showing she will again be a force in the bracket 75/79 come nationals time.
Thomas loves competing and this form of competition brings out the best in her.
It was a pity the club's men's stocks were unable to compete due to injury, work etc, but Colin Clarson will make amends for state by contesting the nationals.
Meanwhile, personal bests just keep coming and on the eve of state titles, Emily Stretchers' PB over 400m last weekend shows she is on target for state, while Charley McGrath and Zoe Murray both recorded PBs at club level in the discus.
The return of Chelsea Ezeoke is great news.
This talented young athlete is moving a step forward in her comeback after injury and will take part in a meet this week, aiming to reach a goal she has set herself to return to competition.
Athletes are reminded that the South Coast Branch Championship will emerge with a three-way meet in March with local clubs Kembla Joggers, Blue Stars and Athletics Wollongong being host to athletes from within the branch.
Each club will host a number of events with Kembla Joggers to commence the competition on Thursday, March 16, followed by Blue Stars on Sunday, March 19 from 1pm. This will be followed by the event at Wollongong on Wednesday, March 22.
This is great timing for those going to nationals and for the club's masters athletes, who will have just finished their national competition.
The aim is to bring all South Coast athletes competing over a number of events against one another. Hurdles will be conducted by Kembla Joggers over the 400m, with Blue Stars to host the short hurdles.
Both clubs will need notice of intention to compete in those events, with all other events to be promoted. No entry fee and entry required.
All Blue Stars members will receive a full program and are asked to support this event, along with much-required officials.
