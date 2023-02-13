Illawarra Mercury
Australia should be building electric vehicles. Letters to the Editor, February 14, 2023

February 14 2023 - 4:00am
Australia should be building electric vehicles. Letters, February 14, 2023

During my many years of driving, I have owned 10 personal vehicles. These included a V8 Valiant, a V8 Ford and a V12 5.3ltr Jaguar XJ. However, not one of these cars could come anywhere close to matching the sheer acceleration of the Tesla hybrid, which I had the pleasure (and terror) of experiencing recently.

