Australia should be building electric vehicles. Letters, February 14, 2023

During my many years of driving, I have owned 10 personal vehicles. These included a V8 Valiant, a V8 Ford and a V12 5.3ltr Jaguar XJ. However, not one of these cars could come anywhere close to matching the sheer acceleration of the Tesla hybrid, which I had the pleasure (and terror) of experiencing recently.
The clowns like Abbott and Morrison who led us up the garden path with phrases like; 'it won't tow yer boat' or, 'say goodbye to weekend trips' should be ridiculed and branded as liars. The proud owner of the Tesla, told me he had not pumped a single drop of petrol into the vehicle during the 8 previous months of regular driving, including 3 trips to Sydney each week. ... He simply plugs it in to an electric charger in his garage at home, and is good to go for another 400 kilometres. ... And the recharge electricity is produced by solar panels on his roof.
Ten long years of lies and inaction has banished Australia to the back-blocks of progress, all to appease the fossil fuel masters of the Liberal Party. In his failed attempt at the top job back in 2019, Shorten wanted to manufacture EV's here in Australia. ... It was a good idea back then, and is still a good idea today.
Bob Young, Mount Keira
I shall never forget the day that a work order to remove the Weather Station from Wollongong University to an area near Bellambi Sewerage Works came across my cable assigners desk at the Telecom offices in Market Street. The small weather station stood on land which was required for building expansions at the university.
Estimator Albert Thompson went out on a field inspection and I allocated the monitoring and control lines. It was shifted but the equipment was never adjusted to suit the new location, and, from that day to this it has given out completely false readings about Bellambi weather.
The station thinks that it is still at the Wollongong University. Measuring temperatures whilst a cool sea breeze is blowing is a spit in the eye of accuracy. It should be on the golf course site at Russell Vale.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
What a great article about Enid Blyton and other children's authors in the Saturday Mercury. Having read lots of kids books to children over the years the great takeaway from each one of them was that children could use their imagination to attach themselves to the author's story.
Violence had no part in these stories and there was no need to kill and destroy "enemies" using computer based images. Fun, exciting situations and being friendly was dramatised. Good things, not weaponised violence.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
