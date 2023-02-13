Australia should be building electric vehicles. Letters, February 14, 2023

The clowns like Abbott and Morrison who led us up the garden path with phrases like; 'it won't tow yer boat' or, 'say goodbye to weekend trips' should be ridiculed and branded as liars. The proud owner of the Tesla, told me he had not pumped a single drop of petrol into the vehicle during the 8 previous months of regular driving, including 3 trips to Sydney each week. ... He simply plugs it in to an electric charger in his garage at home, and is good to go for another 400 kilometres. ... And the recharge electricity is produced by solar panels on his roof.