Michael 'Flea' Balzary of Red Hot Chili Peppers fame has offloaded his NSW South Coast holiday home for a price in the vicinity of $2.5 million.
The five-bedroom house in Congo, near Moruya went to auction on Saturday.
Selling agent James Hamilton from LJ Hooker Moruya said the auction was "a great show" with two registered bidders taking part in person.
"There was a few bids made between those bidders and then we put a vendor bid in and the local buyer then went above that," he said.
"Then she secured it after negotiations on the phone with Flea himself."
The bassist's holiday home was listed for sale in early January with initial price expectations closer to $3 million.
Despite international inquiries and plenty of interest from family groups eyeing the holiday home, a local resident was the successful buyer.
Mr Hamilton said the cash buyer plans to live in the beachside property.
"She was [interested in the house] straight from the get go ... she gave me a call before it hit the market," he said.
"She made a pre[-auction] offer at that stage but we told her we'd be going to the auction regardless."
Flea, who was born in Melbourne and spent some early years in Canberra, purchased the 2946-square-metre Congo property in 1992.
CoreLogic records show the block changed hands for $100,000 at the time.
The custom home was reportedly designed by New Zealand's John Haydn and Malcolm Cheadle in 1994, in partnership with the musician himself.
The house features five bedrooms - including one that was formerly Flea's music studio - three bathrooms and a grand, spiral staircase connecting the two levels.
Multiple decks offer water views, while outside there's a large outdoor entertaining area and sports court.
Signature design features include a cuttlefish-shaped roof and jarrah wood floors sourced from Old Parliament House, the listing states.
On whether Flea was looking at other South Coast real estate, Mr Hamilton said discussions were underway.
"We don't know yet, time will tell in the next couple of weeks over discussions with that," he said.
"But he's got high interest in the area, so he will retain that obviously and he will be back in the area."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
