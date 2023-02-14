Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albion Park's Jessica Hull prepares to put on a show this year

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 14 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Hull is on track for success at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships. Picture by Adam McLean

Jessica Hull hopes a strong showing at this week's World Athletics Cross Country Championships will propel her towards achieving huge success in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.