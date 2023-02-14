Albion Park's Jessica Hull prepares to put on a show this year

Jessica Hull hopes a strong showing at this week's World Athletics Cross Country Championships will propel her towards achieving huge success in 2023.
The Albion Park runner was recently named in Australia's stacked mixed 4x2km relay team - alongside Commonwealth Games medallists Oliver Hoare and Abbey Caldwell, and Olympian Stewart McSweyn - for the competition in Bathurst, which kicks off on Friday.
While hungry to claim victor, Hull said the competition would also provide an important stepping stone in a busy 2023 calendar.
"I'll race a couple of times in Australia. It looks like Melbourne and Sydney have events that I'm going to do, and then our nationals (championships) are in Brisbane at the start of April. I'll then probably consolidate with an altitude block somewhere, before jumping on the Diamond League season," Hull told the Mercury.
"I love the Doha Diamond League, I've been there a couple of times now, and it's the first stop this year. So if I'm healthy and fit, I'll jump on the Diamond League circuit in early May."
Hull is eager to build on a superb 2022, which was highlighted by two record-breaking runs.
The 26-year-old became the fastest women over a mile in a race in Oregon, Portland in July, finishing in 4:19:89. That achievement came after Hull broke the Australian indoor mile record five months earlier, clocking 4:24.06 in the Women's Wanamaker Mile in New York.
Hull also finished seventh in the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships and eighth in the 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games, despite battling COVID in the lead-up.
"Last year was pretty good. It wasn't perfect in the championships, I wanted a bit more, but I think I did some great training that I know doesn't go away," Hull said.
"I'm hoping that I can consolidate that this year and take it to another level. My goal is to get to the World Championships in Budapest in August and have a really good run there.
"Last year, I felt like I was able to level up in the training side of things, and doing training that I know does put me in contention with the best women in the world."
