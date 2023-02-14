This is true, but Jay then went on to play his senior rugby with Vikings First Grade and later to coach them. Jay is absolutely "True Blue" and we are very proud of him. At this time, pre-season 2023, Vikings, the oldest and most successful rugby club in the Illawarra, is mounting a major recruitment and renewal program under the leadership of its newly elected President, legendary prop forward Spiro Lozenkovski and every bit of publicity helps. Just thought I should clear up Jay's rugby background and wish him well from his old Rugby Club, Vikings.