I am a person who acquired a severe injury a few years ago and requires a range of services and these can be provided by a number of Illawarra providers while I live at home with my wife. My wife was recently advised that it was recommended she have surgery soon. There is a hospital stay and a recovery period.
In the past I have been able to use respite care for a number of reasons! On this occasion, at what might be described as short notice, there is none available in Wollongong or environs. We have phoned around and people are very helpful but respite care is booked out for months as a result of pent up COVID demand. We will work something out, people that we have approached are being helpful!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
It was good to see Rugby Union getting a bit of publicity in the Mercury on February 10 with the story about Jay Tregonning having been re-signed as coach of the Australian women's rugby team, the Wallaroos. It was a bit disappointing however to see his Wollongong Rugby background being confined to describing him as a "Former Tech Waratahs Junior."
This is true, but Jay then went on to play his senior rugby with Vikings First Grade and later to coach them. Jay is absolutely "True Blue" and we are very proud of him. At this time, pre-season 2023, Vikings, the oldest and most successful rugby club in the Illawarra, is mounting a major recruitment and renewal program under the leadership of its newly elected President, legendary prop forward Spiro Lozenkovski and every bit of publicity helps. Just thought I should clear up Jay's rugby background and wish him well from his old Rugby Club, Vikings.
John Martin, Woonona
Linnell asserts scientific conclusions must be evidence based, testable and experiments must be verified and validated. The scientific method is sound based in theory. However, do evolutionists necessarily apply the scientific method as accurately as they claim? Various dating methods are claimed to be accurate measurements of time. They assume that radioactive dating methods are consistent over the vast spectrum of time and can be relied upon because the various dating methods agree. One major criticism is that they assume uniformitarian assumptions; that decay rates in rocks and other elements have remains constant over billions of years.
Modern dating methods are not as testable as it is claimed as they only have a history of about 200 years. Thus, the overwhelming history of the time spectrum over billions of years has never been observed. There is a huge epistemological problem of time here so scientists shouldn't attempt to be so dogmatic and conclusive about the age of the world.
Rodney Enderby, Calderwood
