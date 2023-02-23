If there is one thing that drives Illawarra Academy of Sport athlete Jack Gibson it's the fact that no matter his disadvantages, nothing will stop him when it comes to the sporting scene.
But due to a NSW School Sport Unit decision on the selection of para athletes to compete at the event, Gibson was set to be denied from the Australian All Schools Triathlon Championships in Devonport, Tasmania in March despite being endorsed by School Sport Australia.
After enquiries from the Mercury, the NSW School Sport Unit decided to overturn their decision, meaning Gibson can now compete in the event and continue to be a role model for all para kids everywhere.
A non-stop sports lover, Gibson, 13, has excelled in both swimming and cross-country where he has picked up medals aplenty along the way.
Just recently, Gibson raced at the NSW All Schools and picked up third for independent schools and fourth overall, meaning he qualified for the Australian All Schools in the able bodied division, something that has never been done before.
Gibson suffers from CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), which is a degenerative nerve disease that usually appears in adolescence or early adulthood causing muscle weakness.
School Sport Australia introduced the Para Triathlon race at this year's Triathlon Championships and the NSW School Sport Unit initially refused to select any para athletes to compete, but then overturned the decision.
"School Sport Australia introduced a multi-class category for triathlon at the end of 2022, after the NSW All Schools 2023 competition calendar was finalised," a NSW Department of Education spokesperson told the Mercury.
"However, for this year we've now made it possible for NSW students like Jack to compete in this new category at the School Sport Australia Triathlon Championship. They can submit a registered triathlon qualification time from the NSW All Schools Triathlon Championship open triathlon to the NSW selection panel for consideration.
"In the meantime we are working towards developing a direct multi-class pathway for NSW students next year."
As this is the first year the para event has been organised, School Sport Australia mandated that any para athletes needed to be part of a Triathlon Australia pathways system and endorsed to compete - which Gibson is part of - meaning he was always eligible to attend and compete.
Initially, athletes were not permitted to compete at Australian All Schools unless they are endorsed by NSWCHS - however, the organisation was not endorsing any para athletes at the time, meaning Gibson was set to miss out due to red tape.
It was a decision that did not make sense given the fact that several other states were selecting para athletes to compete at the event.
Gibson's mother Michelle said sport was Jack's passion following the decision.
"He loves doing it. He loves being in the sports community," Michelle said.
"All he wants to be is that role model for other kids with a disability to let them know that they can do whatever they want to do.
''He wants to show that he can do a triathlon and he wants to get other kids to know they can try it and do it. That's his aim. He wants to be a role model for the kids."
Gibson is a member of the IAS' Para Sports Program which is a 12-month scholarship program designed to support the developmental needs of the regions talented para athletes by providing industry leading high-performance sport development programs.
He only recently returned from Melbourne last week where he was part of the Australian Triathlon development pathways program camp. His main goal is the 2032 Paralympics.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
