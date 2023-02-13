Contaminated land at Windang gets development approval in court

A plan to place fill on contaminated land at Windang that has no "beneficial use" has gone to the Land and Environment Court.
Windang Kruger Resorts had lodged two development applications with Wollongong City Council, relating to a vacant area of land along Windang Road, next to the Illawarra Golf Complex.
The site is contaminated by the dumping of copper waste slag in the 1960s and 1970s.
The applications, which were refused by council, wanted to place fill on the site to a height of 75 centimetres.
Permission was not being sought for any construction at this stage, the court ruling stated.
"However, it is clear, and acknowledged as such by the applicant, that the proposed works would assist in making the parcels suitable for future development and land use under possible future development applications," the court ruling found.
This was despite a 2004 site assessment that found "the site is not suitable for any beneficial use due to risk of harm from contamination".
Part of council's reason for refusing the application to place fill on the site was that it could not approve it "without a clear understanding of future development parameters" for the site.
It also objected on the basis of concerns about placing fill on a floodplain.
The ruling noted the fill "would generally cap the contaminated land" and raise it above "certain otherwise flooding constraints".
Commissioner Peter Walsh was very much in favour of a permeable barrier being a condition of any approval.
"The function of the barrier would be to absorb heavy metals or otherwise improve the downgradient groundwater contamination effects from the sites," he said.
Commissioner Walsh determined that development consent should be granted and both parties had until March 10 to agree on conditions that should be imposed.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
