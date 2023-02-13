Illawarra Mercury
Contaminated land at Windang gets development approval in court

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:49pm
Two lots of contaminated land at Windang can have fill placed on them ahead of any future development, the Land and Environment Court ruled.

A plan to place fill on contaminated land at Windang that has no "beneficial use" has gone to the Land and Environment Court.

