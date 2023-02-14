The Debate: At the crossroads in India, can Australian turn series around?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers AGRON LATIFI and JOSH BARTLETT discuss Australia's horror first Test showing against India and what needs to be done to turn the visitors' fortunes around.
BARTLETT: Well, there's no way to sugar coat this one, Agron. Australia has been left licking its wounds following a poor showing in the first Test over in India.
Plenty has been said about the pitch - and Ravindra Jadeja's alleged breach of conduct - but, for me, that's just a distraction. Pat Cummins' men were thoroughly outplayed in every facet of the game in Nagpur, as the hosts won by an innings and 132 runs.
Jadeja proved a huge thorn in Australia's side - with both bat and ball - while captain Rohit Sharma scored an impressive century and Ravichandran Ashwin finished with eight wickets.
Conversely, there wasn't a lot to smile about for the visitors - bar an outstanding debut by Todd Murphy. It felt like a reality check for the Australians following a soft home Test summer against the West Indies and South Africa.
They now have limited time to turn this thing around, with the second Test starting on Friday. Agron, what changes need to be made for Australia to flip the script in Dehli?
LATIFI: A lot needs to be done. Firstly, for the life of me I can't understand why Travis Head was dropped and did not play in the first Test. I understand the horses for courses debate but I'd argue that Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscombe aren't that much better players of spin than Head. They're also not in good enough form to warrant a spot in the Test team.
Head, along with Usman Khawaja has been one of Australia's best batsmen in the last 12 months. Sure Head has struggled against spin in the sub-continent in the past, but he has been in good enough form to be given the opportunity to turn it around.
Ironically it seems Australia are now considering bringing Head back in the team at the expense of David Warner. I'm not sure if Warner needs to go but I think Head should definitely play. He is not only a batsman in-form but he is a decent off-spinner. If Australia opt for only two spinners, like they did in the first Test, Head is more than capable of picking up the slack as a third spin-bowling option.
Cameron Green should also come straight into the side if he is fit. He is not only a very capable middle-order batsmen, but as a very handy bowler, his inclusion will allow Australia to play three spinners, possibly even left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who has been called into the squad to replace Mitchell Swepson, who has returned to Australia to be with his partner for the birth of their first child.
There's also a few things tactics-wise Australia need to do better at if they're to have any chance of getting back in the series. But I'll leave that to you Josh, do you think more needs to be done?
BARTLETT: I can guarantee that you weren't the only one bemused by the non-selection of Head, and I think that's a good starting point in terms of tactics. It felt like the selectors tried to out-think the room heading into the first Test, and got themselves caught in a web as a consequence.
There's been a bit of criticism around Cummins' captaincy post-match, and maybe he could have been a little more aggressive in switching around the attack, but I honestly thought the bowling wasn't too bad. Boland and Cummins - the latter after a disastrous opening over - actually kept things pretty tight, and the big Victorian in particular bowled without luck. Nathan Lyon, though not at his absolute best, also didn't have much luck, with a few chances going down off his bowling. And you couldn't have asked for much more from Murphy in his first Test.
Looking ahead, Cummins has eased caution about making too many changes, but you'd imagine that Mitchell Starc is a lock to play in Dehli. Starc is vital with his ability to take early wickets, while he might have been able to break through that crucial partnership between Jadeja and Axar Patel if he was playing in Nagpur.
I think the first Test showed just how much balance Green brings to the side - though I wouldn't be rushing him in if he's not 100 per cent fit. And it looks unlikely that Josh Hazlewood will be fit and ready to play by Friday, while Ashton Agar seems to be the forgotten man after being rushed in to play the final Test against South Africa in Sydney.
Anyway, shifting focus slightly, Steve Smith mentioned pre-series that a Test series win in India would almost be as big as winning the Ashes. Do you agree with this assessment, Agron, or does the traditional battle between Australia and England still reign supreme?
LATIFI: That's a tough one Josh, but yes I agree with Smith that a Test series win in India would almost be as big as winning the Ashes. Australia last won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India in 2004-05. To beat a very good Indian side on their home turf would be something special. And, let's not forget both Australia and India are looking to finish the season first and play in the ICC World Test Championship final.
In saying that Josh, Australia also have a very important series away to England to play in June/July this year. Can you see Australia winning in India and England?
BARTLETT: It's really hard to tell so early but on the small sample size so far, it's going to be tough to beat India this series.
Unfortunately a home summer of domination - paired with several key players focused on the Big Bash League - has meant that the Aussies haven't had a great preparation for this tour. To be fair, they may well turn things around swiftly in the second Test, but it's hard to see it happening right now. India's spinners are such a handful on their home deck, while Rohit looms large again in Dehli.
As for the Ashes, well, the English conditions are a world away from what the Aussies are facing right now. I reckon it's going to be a really tight series, with Boland and James Anderson potentially shaping as the keys for their respective sides.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.