The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the case of Gerringong masseur Mark Horsfall.
Horsfall is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and sexual touching without consent in relation to massages of two women that occurred in Culburra in early 2021.
After three days of evidence last week, Judge Robert Sutherland gave his final directions to the jury of 12 throughout the day on Monday.
Judge Sutherland ran the jury through the evidence in a chronological order, beginning with the first woman who the court heard had a "friends with benefits" relationship with Horsfall some years ago.
After the two parted ways, the woman moved interstate and was not in contact with Horsfall until she returned to the South Coast in 2019-2020.
The woman and Horsfall became friends again, however without any intimacy in their relationship.
On one trip to the South Coast, the woman, who had to use a wheelchair to move about, asked Horsfall for a massage, sending him messages asking him when he could fit her in around Christmas 2020.
Judge Sutherland also outlined to the jury that at the same time in late 2020, Horsfall touched a 67-year-old woman inappropriately at the Gerringong massage parlour where he worked, something he later admitted to.
Ultimately, after a series of messages, Horsfall arranged to give the woman a massage in January at the woman's mother's house where she was staying. The woman clarified to Horsfall over text that the massage was to be "purely professional".
"Yes always," Horsfall replied.
During the massage, the prosecution alleges Horsfall stuck his finger inside the woman's vagina. The woman then jolted and said "don't", after which Horsfall sucked on his finger and said "you taste yummy".
After this, the message was over, having lasted 15 minutes, and Horsfall went to the other end of the open-plan living, dining room and had a coffee with the woman's mother in the kitchen.
The woman and Horsfall communicated later that day, in part to arrange for Horsfall to drive the woman back to Shellharbour Airport.
Mark Horsfall trial
Judge Sutherland told the jury about another woman who Horsfall touched during a massage at the Gerringong parlour in February that year.
After pulling the towel down that covered the woman's buttocks, Horsfall told the woman "you have a yummy bottom" and massaged her bottom, despite the woman asking for a neck, head and back massage. During the massage Horsfall also touched the woman's labia.
In March 2021, the second woman to give evidence at trial told the court that Horsfall had sent her a friend request on Facebook earlier that year. The woman accepted, seeing Horsfall and her had mutual friends.
The two contacted each other via Facebook Messenger and Horsfall offered the woman a massage, as she told him of how she suffered chronic pain as a result of injuries she had sustained at the hands of a previous partner during a violent relationship.
On March 9, the woman accepted Horsfall's request and went to his house for the massage. There, the prosecution alleges, Horsfall told the woman she had a "nice arse" and made comments about her vagina that it was "winking at me".
Horsfall then allegedly put his fingers inside the woman's vagina without her consent, before kissing and biting her breasts and then performing oral sex on the woman without her consent.
Horsfall denies this, and told the jury that the encounter was consensual, and that the woman said she wanted him to "f---" her. Horsfall said he declined to have sex, as there were other people in the next room, however he claims the pair had consensual oral sex.
Judge Sutherland then went through a series of texts and calls Horsfall and the second woman sent to each other in the days after the massage, including that the two went for lunch together at the Greenwell Point Bowling Club.
At this time, Judge Sutherland went through the other women who Horsfall admitted to touching and kissing in the Gerringong parlour without their prior consent.
This occurred on March 12, March 18 and March 19. On March 19, Horsfall kissed a 42-year-old woman on the mouth during a massage, exposed her breasts and said they were "yummy", before pulling the woman's underwear and performing oral sex on her and putting his fingers inside the woman's vagina, causing her pain.
This continued during the two hour massage, with the woman's eyes filling up with tears at one point when a towel covered her face while she was frozen.
At the end, Horsfall said to the woman "Are you feeling relaxed now?" before offering the woman his hand as she got off the massage table, saying "Be careful, you'll probably feel lightheaded."
Immediately after leaving the massage parlour, the woman messaged her friend, telling the friend that her masseur had touched her inappropriately, including on her clitoris, and kissed her, saying it was "disgusting". The friend came to Gerringong, picked up the woman and took her to Wollongong Hospital where a sexual assault test was carried out.
This test found DNA matching Horsfall and detectives later interviewed the woman, before Horsfall was arrested on March 21.
The jury retired at 3.15pm to consider its verdict.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.