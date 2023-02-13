Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Jury retires in Mark Horsfall sexual assault trial

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Horsfall leaves Wollongong Courthouse on Monday afternoon. Picture by Connor Pearce

The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the case of Gerringong masseur Mark Horsfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.