Car that floated to Stanwell Park Beach finds another final resting place

It wasn't simple - but the car dumped onto Stanwell Park Beach's rock platform in Thursday's washing machine weather has been removed.
Wollongong City Council coordinated the removal in two phases on Saturday during the low tides in the morning and evening.
"The car was dismantled and carted away in sections due to the challenge of reaching this part of the rock shelf," a spokesperson said.
"Ahead of the car's removal, oil and fuel was siphoned from the vehicle, to minimise the risk that these liquids would spill in the sensitive marine environment."
The car, which belongs to a Stanwell Park family that lives 300m from the beach, was swept away in Thursday wild storm.
"It was parked in the driveway - that's how high the water came," owner Sharon Van Damme told the Mercury.
Ms Van Damme initially feared the car had been washed out to sea but it was found stuck among debris at the base of a cliff at Stanwell Park.
While she was considering what could be salvaged, Ms Van Damme felt the insurance wouldn't cover the cost of a new car, especially given as a driving instructor she'd need to install dual controls.
