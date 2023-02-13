Illawarra Mercury
Car that floated to Stanwell Park Beach finds another final resting place

By Newsroom
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 4:36pm
It wasn't simple - but the car dumped onto Stanwell Park Beach's rock platform in Thursday's washing machine weather has been removed.

