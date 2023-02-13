Bulli Pass closed after tree falls on powerlines

Bulli Pass has been closed in both direction after a tree fell on powerlines just before 6pm.
Emergency services are attending the incident, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and allow extra travel time.
Witnesses said a whole tree has fallen, and that the power lines were "precariously low over the road".
Diversions are in place along Lawrence Hargrave Drive or the M1 Princes Motorway (Mount Ousley Road) and Memorial Drive.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
