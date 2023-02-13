Erin Burns is part of cricket history, after the Wollongong all-rounder was selected in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction in India on Monday night (AEDST).
The 34-year-old was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for 30 Lakh, which is worth approximately AUD$52,000. Burns was the first player outside of Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad to get an opportunity, and her new teammates will include young Indian star Smriti Mandhana (AUD$539,000) and fellow Aussie Ellyse Perry (AUD$297,000).
Burns' selection comes following her strong Women's Big Bash League campaign with the Sixers. She was a key figure in Sydney's middle order, averaging nearly 33 at a strike rate of 145.32, as she was named in the best WBBL side of the tournament.
The Illawarra talent was among a group of 14 Australians to get a Women's IPL opportunity, alongside the likes of Ash Gardner - who picked up a whopping deal worth AUD$558,000 - Perry, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney.
Plenty of Aussie talent also went unsold, with that list headlined by spinner Alana King and emerging batter Phoebe Litchfield.
The first ever Women's Premier League campaign will be held in 2023, with the three-week tournament set to begin in early March. It is the most lucrative domestic women's T20 competition across the globe.
Viacom 18 paid AUD$170 million for the media rights for the next five years, while the five WPL franchises sold for AUD$806 million ahead of the tournament.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.