Luke Wilkshire couldn't refuse dream national team move with Young Socceroos

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 14 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:30am
Former Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire. Picture by Anna Warr

Despite admitting he had learnt plenty as Head of Youth Development at the Central Coast Mariners, former Wollongong Wolves player and coach Luke Wilkshire said he could not refuse the opportunity to progress his career when called upon to be an assistant under Young Socceroos coach Trevor Morgan with the U-20 Asian Cup and the potential of a World Cup looming on the horizon.

