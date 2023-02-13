Despite admitting he had learnt plenty as Head of Youth Development at the Central Coast Mariners, former Wollongong Wolves player and coach Luke Wilkshire said he could not refuse the opportunity to progress his career when called upon to be an assistant under Young Socceroos coach Trevor Morgan with the U-20 Asian Cup and the potential of a World Cup looming on the horizon.
Having joined the Mariners during the end of the 2022 FNSW League One season, Wilkshire led the club's NPL side through pre-season and first two matches of the NPL NSW camapign.
The former Socceroo has never shied away from his goal of developing his coaching career post playing days and the decision to join the Young Socceroos - as an assistant to both head coach Morgan and assistant coach Brad Maloney - was no different.
"The national team is the national team," Wilkshire told the Mercury.
"As a player or as a coach it's no different and it's something I am very passionate about. These opportunities don't come every day and I feel like it's a good step in the right direction going forward."
The former Albion Park junior said that he had enjoyed his stint at the Mariners despite it being shorter than he would of imagined when he agreed to a deal with the club in May last year.
"I've learnt a lot," he said.
"When I went away with the Young Socceroos last year I learnt a lot then as you continually do as a player. So I've enjoyed it and I'm grateful for the opportunity and I definitely feel like I've progressed as a coach.
"There's some really good young kids up here and it's a great group. It wasn't easy but as I said I feel like it's the right move. Timing is never right and it definitely wasn't right now but both in football and life timing is never really right and these opportunities are ones you have to take."
Looking forward with the Young Socceroos, Wilkshire said the opportunity to work under a very well-respected coach in Morgan was something that excited him and that the side had the potential to go all the way in the Asian Cup - beginning next month - with the side taking on Vietnam, Iran and Qatar in the group stages.
Australia will need to reach the semi finals in Uzbekistan to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, held in Indonesia later this year, which would be Australia's first appearance at this global event since 2013.
Wilkshire said the side would be reaching for the stars and that he believed the team could do great things at the Asian Cup.
"First and foremost the full focus is to go and win this Asian Cup," he added.
"It's a great opportunity. I've seen this group before and I know what their capabilities are. You go and win that then you've got a World Cup to look forward to in a few months time but for now it's just full focus on this tournament.
"You can't go into anything without the mindset of winning. I take that approach in everything I do. You've got to strive to be the best. But when you go into these tournaments you have to go one game at a time. But ultimately the mindset has to be a winning one."
Following his retirement from playing, Wilkshire went on to have success at the Wolves as a coach, winning NSW NPL and National Premier League titles in 2019 with the club.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
