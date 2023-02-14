Kyle Sandilands takes a dig at Wollongong radio station on Australian Idol

As Australian Idol sent more hopeful singers packing, one of the judges unleashed a major dig at an Illawarra radio station in the midst of a pep-talk.
Shellharbour teenager Amali Dimond was one of those desperate to impress on Tuesday night - with some making it through to the Top 24 while others didn't.
Judge Amy Shark reflected on how difficult it was for her to send people home and seeing their words crush their spirits.
Kyle Sandilands addressed the camera acknowledging just how hard it is, but urging people to keep trying.
In his pep talk he rehashed one of his favourite stories to tell to the camera's on Idol, digging into radio station i98 who refused to give him a job in the '90s due to his squeaky voice.
"I've been fired from jobs before, I've been told 'no, with a voice like that you'll never be good enough to be on this radio station in Wollongong', but I just kept persisting, I believed in myself," the radio king said.
"I tell all the singers the same thing: 'just keep refining your craft, get better, polish your skills until someone gets it'."
For 16-year-old Amali, her dream was kept alive after being given another pass to the next round following her solo performance of Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi.
"The Top 50 week has been one of the most emotional, exciting, roller coaster weeks of my whole life," she said on the show.
Amali and the other Top 24 contestants will perform for the judges, and Australian viewers, next week with the group to be downsized to half before
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.