It will be a revamped under 17 Illlawarra cycling pursuit team which tries to defend its title at the NSW State Championships this Saturday.
Injured stars Hugh Vaughan and Nate Burns aren't expected to line-up for the Illawarra team, which this year is chasing to win the under 19 trophy.
Team coach Jackson Law has assembled a strong group of cyclists led by Curtis Trkulja, Noah Brown, Cameron Harrison and Harry Ludman.
Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director Terry Doherty said coach Law was quietly confident the team could do well despite missing a couple of key riders.
Doherty said the championships come just a couple of weeks after Illawarra cyclists dominated at the Goulburn Open Carnival.
"The performance of Ryan Britton and Zac Marshall in the elite division was especially special," he said.
"But the duo were even better in the 2000 metre wheelrace.
"Britton and Marshall along with US cycling sensation Andrew Gay were the back markers two laps into the five-lap race.
"They gave the limit markers a 200 metre start. With two laps to go they were well down on the field before Marshall sensed the danger, took off for home with Britton tucked in on his wheel and the US sprinter stuck on Britton's wheel.
"With 290 metres to go Zach Marshall snuck up and allowed Ryan Britton to powerhouse around the flat 400 metre track, bringing the crowd to their feet.
It was the best wheel race I've seen for a very, very long time.- Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director Terry Doherty
"On the line he flashed past the front-markers to take line honours. He won by one half a bike length. It was the best wheel race I've seen for a very, very long time."
Illawarra riders then completed the carnival in the NSW Roller Derby, with Britton and Marshall getting line honours in the elite division.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.