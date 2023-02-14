Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra cyclists keen to win second straight NSW State Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Britton and Zac Marshall excelled at the NSW Roller Derby.

It will be a revamped under 17 Illlawarra cycling pursuit team which tries to defend its title at the NSW State Championships this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.